FD Portable 500GB 7200RPM Hard Drive USB 32 Gen 15Gbps GForce Mini Aluminum Compatible with MacWindowsPS4Xbox GF3BM500UP by

Gforce 3 Mini comes preformatted for Windows and can easily be formatted for Mac. No software installation required and is ready to use USB 3.2 Gen 1 allows for transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Comes with USB cable and is backwards compatible to USB 2.0 Hard bodied aluminum provides protection for drives and doubles as a heat sink to keep temperatures cool and operation quiet Compatible with Windows (Vista, 7, 8, 10 or newer), Mac OS X or newer (great for MacBook Pro /Time Machine backup), PlayStation (PS4), Xbox One (Original, S, X) Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 1 year limited warranty