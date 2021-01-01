Baldwin FD.LONXARC.L.RSR Longview Left Handed Dummy Handleset with Rustic Square Rose and Arch Lever on Interior Dark Bronze Handleset Dummy Set

Baldwin FD.LONXARC.L.RSR Longview Left Handed Dummy Handleset with Rustic Square Rose and Arch Lever on Interior Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handleset. Pair this with a passage or keyed handleset for a complete double door solution. Left Handed: Handing is determined by standing on the outside of a room, facing the door, and noting on which side the door hinges are located. This handle is left handed, and so when standing outside of the room and facing the door the hinges will be on your left.Features:Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 securityQuick and easy installationDesigned for Left handed doorsInterior comes in same finish as exterior. If split finish is desired, please contact customer serviceLimited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish WarrantyProduct Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Reserve Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today.Specifications:BHMA Security: Grade 2Handing: LeftProjection: 3-1/8"Center to Center: 5-1/2"Grip Center to Center: 8-13/32"Manufacturer Warranty: Limited Lifetime Mechanical, 25 Year Finish Dark Bronze