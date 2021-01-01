Baldwin FD.DELXROU.TAR Del Mar Dummy Handleset with Traditional Arch Rose and Round Knob on Interior Venetian Bronze Handleset Dummy Set

Baldwin FD.DELXROU.TAR Del Mar Dummy Handleset with Traditional Arch Rose and Round Knob on Interior Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handleset. Pair this with a passage or keyed handleset for a complete double door solution.Features:Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 securityQuick and easy installationReversible handing allows for installation on both left and right handed doorsInterior comes in same finish as exterior. If split finish is desired, please contact customer serviceLimited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish WarrantyProduct Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Reserve Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today.Specifications:BHMA Security: Grade 2Handing: ReversibleProjection: 2-8/9"Center to Center: 5-1/2"Grip Center to Center: 8-13/32"Manufacturer Warranty: Limited Lifetime Mechanical, 25 Year Finish Venetian Bronze