Baldwin 85352.FD Cody Dummy Set Handleset with with Oval Interior Knob Antique Nickel Handleset Dummy Set

Baldwin 85352.FD Cody Dummy Set Handleset with with Oval Interior Knob Cody Style Full Dummy Entryset with the Oval Style Interior KnobThe classic simplicity of the Cody handleset is a look that will never go out of style. Whether your home is old, or brand new, this handleset is sure to brighten your entryway. Dummy function is surface mounted and not functional except as a pull. This is perfect for the inactive leaf of a double door, or anywhere else a latch is not needed. Made of solid forged brass for a difference you can feel. Polished and Finished By Hand!Finishes match those of other Baldwin products for unity of design.Solid forged construction is done in the centuries old European tradition!Baldwin products features the highest quality and craftsmanship that has been respected for generations. Antique Nickel