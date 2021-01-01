Nesco FD-28JX Jerky Xpress Food Dehydrator

The Nesco FD-75PR Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator provides maximum speed and quality for dehydrating your favorite foods. The adjustable temperature control (95°F -160°F) gives you the flexibility to achieve the best results when drying different foods that need varying temperature settings. This dehydrator comes with five (13 1/2″ diameter) trays and expands up to 12 trays so you can dry large quantities at once, with no tray rotation needed. Additional Add-A-Trays sold separately. The quiet, powerful Converga-Flow® fan forces heated air down the exterior pressurized chamber, then horizontally across each individual tray. The air flow then converges in the center for quick, consistent drying that is four times faster than other dehydrators. The top mounted fan eliminates liquids dripping into the heater chamber. Includes two fruit roll sheets, two clean-a-screens, a sample of jerky seasoning & cure, and a 52-page recipe & instruction book. Make delicious jerky, fruit chips, dried herbs at a fraction of the cost of store bought. The Nesco FD-75PR Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator ensures even drying from top to bottom offering perfect results.