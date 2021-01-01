FCDAT Video Conference Lighting Kit, Laptop Webcam Lighting with Suction Cup, Dimmable Light for Video Conferencing/Live Streaming, Zoom Lighting.

Dimmable Adjustment: The video conference light kit supports brightness adjustment from 1% - 100%, both warm light and cool light can be selected according to your needs, perfect to brighten your complexion Strongest Suction Cup Mount: With strong stickiness, the light easily clips on the back. Never slide off your monitor. Portable & Rechargeable: The light for zoom calls built-in 2000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, can light up for maximum brightness for 2.5 hours, minimum brightness output for 10 hours, portable to take anywhere. Widely Used: The laptop lamp for meeting can be widely used for video conferencing, zoom calls, self broadcasting, live streaming, makeup, and so on. 100% satisfied customer service: If have any question, pls don't hesitate to contact our customer service, we'll reply you as soon as possible.