Affinity Tile FCD10VT Vendimia - 9-3/4" Solid Square Floor and Wall Tile - Textured Cement Visual - Sold by Carton (11.11 SF/Carton) Marengo Flooring

The Affinity Tile Vendimia series is another addition to our line of pieces inspired by artisan cement tiles. The matte glaze features freckled hues of color. Impervious and easy to clean, this tile is great for most interior and exterior settings. Use this durable tile with the rest of the encaustic-inspired Vendimia series or as a lively accent for any application to your indoor floors or walls. Features:Grade 1, first-quality porcelain tile for floor and wall useGlazed slightly textured finish with a medium sheen and slight variation in toneP.E.I. Rating IV has high resistance to abrasion and is suitable for heavy-duty residential and commercial kitchens, hotels, exhibition and sales rooms with some dirt conditionsImpervious flooring has a water absorption of less than .5% for indoor and outdoor useC.O.F. greater than .5 is recommended for standard residential applications and is marginally skid resistantCompletely frost resistant for indoor or outdoor applications; use a latex-modified thin-set for acceptable bond strengthDesigned for commercial and residential use Field Tile Marengo