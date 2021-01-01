Affinity Tile FCD10D Daria - 10" Square Encaustic Floor and Wall Tile - Textured Visual - Sold by Carton (11.11 SF/Carton) Rose Flooring Tile Field

Affinity Tile FCD10D Daria - 10" Square Encaustic Floor and Wall Tile - Textured Visual - Sold by Carton (11.11 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Our Daria 9-3/4 in. x 9-3/4 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile features a snow white color tone accented with soft colored floral motifs extending across the tile. This encaustic inspired tile pattern will liven up any space and give it a modern spin. Its geometric design is unique yet simplistic enough to integrate into any design, ranging from traditional style renovations to modern home projects. The matte glazed surface adds extra character to this unique artistic tile. Its impervious, frost resistant and durable features make this an ideal tile for both commercial and residential indoor and outdoor use, including backsplashes, bathrooms, kitchens and patios. This tile is a perfect choice on its own or coordinate with other products in the Daria series. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Features: Made of porcelain with a textured tile visual This tile has a low shade variation Handcrafted in Spain Covered under a limited warranty A case of this product includes 16 individual pieces and covers 11.11 square feet This tile has a PEI rating of 3, meaning it is intended for wall use and medium-duty residential floors We recommend purchasing a minimum of 10% overage in order to account for necessary cuts, breakage, and dye lot consistency for future repairs Installations: Ideal for backsplashes, bathrooms, showers, and kitchens Waterproof, frost-resistant Intended for indoor and outdoor installations. Field Tile Rose