Fcclss Cell Phone Case For Motorola Moto E 2020, Heavy Duty Hybrid Shockproof Protective Case With 360 Degree Metal Ring Kickstand, Black
Material: Tpu Brand: Fcclss Form Factor: Bumper Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Moto E 2020 Made Of High-Quality Pc And Tpu Materials For Flexible Durability And Shock -Absorbency. 360 Degree Rotating Metal Ring Holder Kickstand Keep Your Hands Free While Watching Videos Or More. Lift Screen And Camera Off Flat Surface To Protect Your Phone From Drops, Breaks And Cracks. Easily Access To All Ports And Functions, Easy To Install And Remove. Well Protection But Not Much Weight And Bulky.