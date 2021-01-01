From general

Fcclss Belt Clip Holster Cell Phone Case For Samsung Galaxy A11, Heavy Duty Hybrid Case With Strong Protection Against Drops, Shockproof Protective.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Silicone, Tpu, Rubber Brand: Fcclss Form Factor: Bumper Color: Blue Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A11? Belt Clip Holster?Keep Your Hands Free And Provides A Stand For Watching Videos, Belt Clip Holster To Keep Your Phone Safe And Attache Securely To Your Belt? 3 Layers Design?3 In 1 High Impact Resistant Protective Case, Combined With Front Bumper, Hard Pc Outer Shell And Shock Absorbing Rubber Tpu Full-Body Protection: Featuring Raised Edge Bumper To Lift Screen And Camera Off Flat Surface To Protect Your Phone From Scratches, Breaks And Cracks Perfect Satisfaction: If You Get Any Question About This Case, Please Contact With Us At Any Time You Like

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com