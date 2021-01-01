Fresca FCB20-2424-U Oxford 48" Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Quartz Vanity Top and Dual Undermount Sinks Gray Bathroom Storage Vanity

Fresca FCB20-2424-U Oxford 48" Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Quartz Vanity Top, and Dual Undermount Sinks Fresca FCB20-2424-U Vanity Package Includes:Solid Wood Frame and MDF Paneled Vanity Cabinet3/4" Quartz Vanity TopRectangular Ceramic Undermount SinksVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of solid wood frame and MDF panels Covered under Fresca's 3 year limited warrantyCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Oxford collectionVanity is crated and shipped fully assembledEquipped with soft close drawers and doorsFaucet not includedSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of quartz providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceCovered under Fresca's 3 year limited warrantyRear drain location allows for more room under the sinkEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model - must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly - ensuring safety and reliabilityAll hardware needed for installation is includedVanity top is equipped with backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter topFresca FCB20-2424-U Overall Dimensions:Overall Height: 34" (top to bottom)Overall Width: 48" (left to right)Overall Depth: 20-3/8" (front to back)Vanity Top and Sink Specifications:Vanity Top Thickness: 3/4"Vanity Top Width: 48" (left to right)Vanity Top Depth: 20-3/8" (front to back)Basin Length: 15-1/8" (left to right of sink basin)Basin Width: 10-3/8" (front to back of sink basin)Basin Depth: 6-3/4" (rim to bottom of sink basin)Vanity Cabinet Specifications:Cabinet Height: 34" (top to bottom)Cabinet Width: 47-1/4" (left to right)Cabinet Depth: 20" (front to back)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 2Number of Doors: 4 Double Gray