From schlage
Schlage FC94-WIT-IND Custom Interior Only Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy with Whitney Lever and Indy Trim Satin Nickel Handleset Interior Pack Dummy
Schlage FC94-WIT-IND Custom Interior Only Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy with Whitney Lever and Indy Trim Single Dummy (Interior Only): Interior only dummy handlesets feature the interior trim for a single sided non-functioning lock set and a deadbolt cover plate and screws. Dummy handlesets have no locking mechanism, and are primarily used as decorative trim on the inactive side of double door.Features:BHMA security ratedConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by Schlage's limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Door Thickness: 1-5/8" - 2-1/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Projection: 2-3/8" Dummy Satin Nickel