From schlage
Schlage FC59-PLY-IND Custom Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Interior Only Pack with Plymouth Lever and Indy Trim Aged Bronze Handleset Interior Pack
Advertisement
Schlage FC59-PLY-IND Custom Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Interior Only Pack with Plymouth Lever and Indy Trim Single Cylinder Keyed Entry (Interior Only):Single cylinder interior packs complete the interior mounting of a working mechanical lock set, and require an associated exterior single cylinder trim for installation. Includes a thumbturn for the interior side of the deadbolt and a knob or lever for the inside of the door.Features:BHMA security ratedConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by Schlage's limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-5/8" - 2-1/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/8"Handle Width: 2-1/8"Handle Projection: 2-3/16"Latch Faceplate: Round Corner Single Cylinder Aged Bronze