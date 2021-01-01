Schlage FC285-CAM-ALX-ALD Custom Camelot Lower Handleset for Electronic Deadbolt with Interior Alexandria Knob and Alden Rose Black Stainless

Schlage FC285-CAM-ALX-ALD Custom Camelot Lower Handleset for Electronic Deadbolt with Interior Alexandria Knob and Alden Rose One system. Endless possibilities. Schlage Custom Door Hardware is uniquely designed with premium style in mind. Make a beautiful first impression with Schlage’s architecturally-inspired 3/4 trim and 2-piece handlesets in lustrous, long-lasting finishes. Create a cohesive look throughout your home by pairing the design of your handleset with Schlage Custom interior door hardware. Personalize your look. Schlage Custom Door Hardware represents unmatched innovation, style, flexibility and value. Create a unique expression of your personal style by choosing from a variety of finishes and styles that elevate the look of any home. Premium details. Designers understand that every detail matters. The premium details of Schlage Custom Door Hardware include slimmer low profile trim options that provide a more polished look to any home. Premium Schlage Custom 3/4 Trim Handleset extends the decorative trim from grip to deadbolt for a designer look. Complementary designs. Schlage Custom Handleset styles coordinate with Schlage Custom Interior Door Hardware and the classic F-Series line, so you can create a consistent look from the front door all the way to the back. Security. Schlage Custom Handlesets come with the highest residential security ratings in the industry. The deadbolt features a solid, 1-inch bolt and an anti-pick shield to add pick and bump resistance, making our handlesets the perfect choice for adding security and style to your front door. Don’t live with outdated door hardware. Schlage Custom Door Hardware is an easy upgrade to your home. Transform any door in minutes with just a screwdriver and the included allen wrench.Features:Adheres to ANSI/BHMA A156.4 Grade 2 security standardsConstructed from metal for lasting durabilityIncludes all mounting hardware for easy installationPair with Schlage Sense or Connect electronic deadbolts for a complete handlesetSchlage offers a limited lifetime mechanical and finish warrantyTrim features concealed screws for a smooth appearanceSpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2"Center to Center: 5-1/2"Handing: Reversible Left or RightLatch Faceplate: Round Corner or Square CornerProduct Weight: 3.5 lbs. Electronic Black Stainless