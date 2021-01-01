Schlage FC21-NIX-COL Custom Nixon Passage or Privacy Door Knob Set with Collins Trim Matte Black Knobset Passage / Privacy

Schlage FC21-NIX-COL Custom Nixon Passage or Privacy Door Knob Set with Collins Trim Passage / Privacy: Passage / Privacy door hardware is convertible from one function to the other simply by installing or uninstalling the privacy Pin. When the privacy pin is not installed the door has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. When the privacy pin is installed the door will lock by pushing the pin in, and unlock by turning the interior handle.Features:BHMA security ratedConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by Schlage's limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyEasily converts from Passage to Privacy function by installing the included privacy pinSpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Projection: 2-1/4"Trim Height: 2-7/8"Trim Width: 2-7/8"Latch Faceplate: Round Corner Matte Black