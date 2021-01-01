Schlage FC21-HOB-COL Custom Hobson Passage & Privacy Door Knob Set with Collins Trim Polished Nickel Knobset Passage / Privacy

Schlage FC21-HOB-COL Custom Hobson Passage & Privacy Door Knob Set with Collins Trim One system. Endless possibilities. Schlage Custom door hardware offers the premium look and feel typically found in specialty showrooms with innovative flexibility and quality. Add instant polish to the look of any room with Schlage's architecturally-inspired and customizable knobs, levers and trim in lustrous, long-lasting finishes at a price you can afford. Premium Style: Architecturally-inspired styles Customizable designer styles at affordable prices Standard concealed screws for a cleaner look 2-in-1 Innovation: Combined interior function works as both privacy and passage Change from locking to non-locking by removing the locking pin from pinhole on the interior side of the lock Easy Installation: Installs in minutes Two tool installation with a screwdriver and the included allen wrench Easy to install and update style later Guaranteed to fit on standard doors Don't live with outdated door hardware: Schlage Custom door hardware is an easy upgrade to your home. Whether replacing outdated or broken locks, remodeling a room or creating a cohesive look from the front door to the back, Schlage Custom door hardware gives your whole home the flawless look it deserves. Features: Adheres to ANSI/BHMA A156.39 Grade 2 security standards Constructed from metal for lasting durability Includes all mounting hardware for easy installation in prepared doors This knobset can be set up as passage or privacy function be installation or removal of a single pin Schlage offers a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" to 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightProjection: 2-1/2"Rose Height: 2"Rose Width: 2"Material: ZincProduct Variations:FC172-HOB-COL: Dummy Door Knob Set FC21-HOB-COL (This Model): Passage & Privacy Door Knob Set Polished Nickel