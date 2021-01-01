Schlage FC172-SWA-ULD Custom Swanson Non-Turning Two-Sided Dummy Door Knob Set with Upland Trim Bright Chrome Knobset Dummy Set

Schlage FC172-SWA-ULD Custom Swanson Non-Turning Two-Sided Dummy Door Knob Set with Upland Trim Dummy Set: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution.Features:BHMA security ratedConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by Schlage's limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Projection: 2-1/16"Trim Height: 2-7/8"Trim Width: 2-13/16" Bright Chrome