The Schlage Custom Eller Non-Turning Lever with Century Trim in Satin Brass is uniquely designed with premium style in mind, featuring low profile trim and concealed screws for a more polished look. Schlage Custom non-turning hardware comes in pairs, making it perfect for French doors. The intrepid style of the Eller lever pairs the soft curves of Scandinavian design with the precise, clean surfaces of minimalism, while the Century Trim is chic with a delicate, slightly curved shape. When finished in Satin Brass, the lever offers a more modern take on brass that still pairs beautifully with traditional dé£¯r and won’t clash with existing brass, making it easy to update your home room by room. Schlage FC172 ELR/CEN Custom Eller- Century Satin Brass Universal Dummy Door Handle in Gold | FC172 ELR 608 CEN