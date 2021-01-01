From kingston brass
Kingston Brass FB794SP Centerset Kitchen Faucet, Black Stainless
Advertisement
This faucet's modern features create a bold and edgy design in your kitchen. Easily adaptable to any style, centerset faucets are admired for their single unit and ease of installation. The black stainless finish will also add a glistening elegance to your kitchen ensemble. A sturdy brass construction and swivel abilities make for a reliant and long lasting fixture. Utilize the included matching finish side-sprayer for convenience in cleaning hard-to-reach areas.