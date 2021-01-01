Kingston Brass FB7618NDL 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Brushed Nickel

The chic fashion of this faucet is distinguished by its expressive artistry and flat, ergonomic levers. Centerset bathroom faucets are ideal for smaller bathrooms and feature an easy 3-hole installation. The NuvoFusion 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Retail Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium brushed nickel finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Revive the obsolete with the illustrious prestige of this fixture. A matching finish drain is also included.