From kingston brass
Kingston Brass FB5611EFL 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Chrome
The innovative, sleek design of this faucet will enhance contemporary decor Centerset bathroom faucets are ideal for smaller bathrooms and feature an easy 1 or 3-hole installation. The Centurion 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Retail Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished chrome finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Upgrade your contemporary home into a place of elite sophistication with this faucet. A matching finish drain is also included.