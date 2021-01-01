Schlage FB50NV-FLA Flair Keyed Entry Leverset and Deadbolt Combo from the FB-Series Satin Nickel Leverset Combo Pack Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Schlage FB50NV-FLA Flair Keyed Entry Leverset and Deadbolt Combo from the FB-Series Features:Deadbolt certified to ANSI 156.36 and BHMA Grade 1, the highest performance rating awardedLeverset is certified to ANSI 156.2 standards and BHMA Grade 2Constructed from high quality materials with both security and durability in mindThe handing for the lever set is reversible to suit left or right handed applicationsSimple installation is guaranteed to fit on standard pre-drilled doorsLimited Lifetime Finish and Mechanical WarrantyFeatured Technologies:Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: This Schlage single cylinder keyed entry lever set and deadbolt can both be locked and unlocked from the exterior with a key, the leverset can be locked or unlocked from the inside with an associated turn-button and the deadbolt with a turn handle. While primarily used to secure entrances and side doors, these can be used anywhere a little extra security is desired.Panic Proof: The keyed entry function of the leverset will unlock when the door is opened from the inside allowing for a quick exit and convenient re-entry, you won't have to worry about getting locked out.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 7/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/4", 1-3/8"Handing: Left, Reversible, RightProduct Weight: 3.6 lbsLatch Faceplate: Round CornerCylinder: 5 Pin Schlage CAdditional Functions:F51A-FLA: Keyed Entry FunctionB60: Single Cylinder DeadboltFor the past 90 years, Schlage has been creating the strongest and most technologically advanced products to help our consumers secure and monitor their homes and businesses. Single Cylinder Satin Nickel