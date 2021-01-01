Kingston Brass FB2605DPL 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Oil Rubbed Bronze

Crafted to bring aesthetic beauty alongside exceptional performance, the feature of porcelain lever handles and rounded architecture solidifies pristine refinement in this faucet. Centerset bathroom faucets are ideal for smaller bathrooms and feature an easy 1 or 3-hole installation. The Paris 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Retail Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium oil rubbed bronze finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Embolden your home ensemble with the addition of this exquisite fixture. A matching finish drain is also included.