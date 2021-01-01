Kingston Brass FB112EFL Centurion 1.8 GPM Standard Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Kingston Brass FB112EFL Centurion 1.8 GPM Standard Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Kingston Brass FB112EFL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of high quality brass, zinc alloy and ABS for durability and reliabilityCoordinates with products from the Centurion line seamlesslySwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterSide spray included – diverts water to sprayer to aid with a variety of kitchen tasksIncludes valve with washerless cartridgeFaucet includes escutcheon plateLow lead compliantKingston Brass FB112EFL Specifications:Height: 5-9/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 4 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (from deck bottom to top of deck)Escutcheon Width: 10" (left to right)Side Spray Height: 4-7/8" Double Handle Polished Chrome