Kingston Brass FB111DKL Kaiser 1.8 GPM Standard Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Kingston Brass FB111DKL Kaiser 1.8 GPM Standard Kitchen Faucet Kingston Brass FB111DKL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of high quality brass, zinc alloy and nylon for durability and reliabilityCoordinates with products from the Kaiser line seamlesslySwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes valve with washerless cartridgeFaucet includes escutcheon plateLow lead compliantKingston Brass FB111DKL Specifications:Height: 5-9/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (from deck bottom to top of deck)Escutcheon Width: 10" (left to right) Double Handle Polished Chrome