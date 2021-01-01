Kingston Brass FB214.ZX Millennium 1.8 GPM Widespread Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Kingston Brass FB214.ZX Millennium 1.8 GPM Widespread Kitchen Faucet The eclectic style of the 1930s Art Deco style is integrated within this faucet's classical design. Easily adaptable to any style, centerset faucets are admired for their single unit and ease of installation. A sturdy brass construction and swivel abilities make for a reliant and long lasting fixture. Matching accessories are available for use.Kingston Brass FB214.ZX Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Millennium line seamlesslyWidespread faucet mounting type - 3 hole faucet with 8" centersDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble cross handles control the flow and temperature of waterAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass FB214.ZX Specifications:Height: 9-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-5/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome