Kingston Brass FB762.YL Yosemite Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Kingston Brass FB762.YL Yosemite Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant bathroom sink faucet/ 1.2 GPM Flow Rate shipped direct from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Product Features:Faucet body constructed of solid brassCovered under a 10 year limited warrantyFaucet features a washerless cartridge systemFaucet includes pop-up drain assemblyDouble handle operationMounts in a centerset configuration - 3 holes required with spout and handles together on common baseADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsLow lead compliant - meets federal and state regulations for lead contentDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucetSpecifications:Spout Height: 5-1/4" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between handle installation holes)Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount to thicker decks without use of extension kit)Faucet Holes: 3 (number of holes required for faucet installation)Mounting Type: CentersetNumber of Handles: 2Handle Style: LeverInstallation Type: Deck MountedMaterial: BrassValve Type: Washerless CartridgeWaterSense Certified: No Double Handle Polished Chrome