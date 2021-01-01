From rk international
FB Series Wall Mounted Daisy Base Toilet Paper Holder
Features:1 Year manufacturer warrantyMaterial: Solid brassMount Type: Wall mountFinish: Primary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Mounting Hardware Included: Country of Origin: TaiwanStyle: RusticSpefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 2.88Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.13Overall Product Weight: 1.2Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Pewter