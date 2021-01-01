Fazeley Twin Daybed with Trundle

Naps and reading abound with the cozy daybed. This versatile piece is fitted with a pull-out trundle to provide convenient accommodation for overnight guests. Its sturdy construction ensures durability, while its classic finish makes it easy to coordinate with any existing color palette. Crafted with the utmost attention to detail, the features elegant cut-out panels that are upholstered in a soft fabric and button tufted for a chic, refined look. Classic final posts and black ring pulls complete the look. The Fazeley daybed is made in Malaysia. Color: Gray/Gray