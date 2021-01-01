Faz Square Table with Stainless Steel Base by Vondom - Color: Beige (54058C-KHAKI)

A uniform web of angles marks the geometric beauty of the Faz Table with Stainless Steel Base. Powder coated stainless steel legs support an HPL table surface designed to live under the sun in your modern outdoor dining area for years upon years. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Shape: Square. Color: Beige.