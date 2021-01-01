Fayette Executive Chair

Traditional Styling Add this chair to your home or work office to give the area an aura of professionalism and luxury. This executive office chair stuns in its traditional mid-century button tufted style. Luxurious bonded leather on all seating surfaces with matching mesh fabric on the sides make it a rich look and more breathable. The arms are hand-sculpted with soft upholstered surface. Comfortable Features Whether you’re working in office or home, the ergonomic backrest of this desk chair will make you feel extremely comfortable and relax. The high density upholstered seat padding and waterfall seat design can provide ultimate comfort sitting experience even 24 hours. Heavy Duty Base & Smooth Rolling Casters The durable base is made of steel and solid wood. This heavy duty design to ensure safe for whole-day use and looks more stylish. Polyurethane caster ensure smooth and quiet rolling on any surface. Soft PU material casters can protect your favorite hardwood floor, carpets and other mats. Adjustable & Rocked Function All heights are available and can be locked according to your wish. The whole desk chair can rocked back and forth, provide an extra relax after your busy working or playing computer games for a long time. Rotate the executive chair 360 degrees and move from spot to spot with the premium casters that allow for full portability and practicality, especially if you are working at the office. Easy to Assemble We prepare the tool and screws in package. It's easy to assemble this high back chair when you open the box. Maximum capacity of 300 lbs.