Fayaz Wall Mirror

This PU frame wall mirror is an oval-shaped wall mirror that hangs in your home and creates a perfect focal point for strategic places in your home, such as the bedroom, bathroom, and entryways. The PU frame wall mirror's oval shape is made with a chocolate brown finish, and it is accented with grooves to increase the depth and character. In addition, it is also incredibly beveled for improved details and interest. Indeed, the PU frame wall mirror is one of the home décors that’ll creatively and incredibly beautify your indoor space.