DHP Fay Black Faux Leather Upholstered Modern Futon

Bringing back the 1950's in style with the DHP Fay Modern Futon. This unique sofa bed brings a fashionable blend of mid-century and modern style. Designed with boasting bold lines, sturdy tapered wooden legs and a visual appealing faux leather upholstery with a tufted back. The Fay Futon is a multi-functional piece that can be placed in any room - even small living spaces. Its split back design allows you to convert this futon into a lounging or sofa bed position within seconds - suiting all of your needs. This clever mechanism allows you to accommodate up to two guests - eliminating the need for a guest bedroom. The sturdy wooden features wide track arms that provide optimal comfort for you and your guests to enjoy. Can support up to 600lb in maximum weight and ships in one box. Little assembly requires make this furniture setup easy and fast. To complete the look of your room, pair this futon with the matching Fay Chair - guaranteeing to bring a stylish look into your home. Color: Black Faux Leather.