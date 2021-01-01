Grandeur FAVSGRHYD_ESETD_NA Fifth Avenue Solid Brass Rose Dummy Full Plate "S" Grip Handleset with Hyde Park Knob Vintage Brass Handleset Dummy Set

Grandeur FAVSGRHYD_ESETD_NA Fifth Avenue Solid Brass Rose Dummy Full Plate "S" Grip Handleset with Hyde Park Knob Dummy Set: Dummy handlesets have no latch or locking mechanism but give the appearance of a single cylinder handleset. Typically, dummy handlesets are used as a pull on the inactive side of a double door entry. Pair this with a single cylinder version to make a complete set for a full double door solution. This dummy set comes with both the exterior handleset and the interior.Features:Hand forged from solid brass and genuine lead crystalHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not fulfill criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Grandeur crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightExterior Height: 19"Exterior Width: 3"Grip Projection: 3-5/16"Center to Center: 5-1/2"Grip Center to Center: 8-7/16"Interior Height: 11"Interior Width: 2-5/8"Knob Diameter: 2-5/16"Material: Brass, Porcelain Vintage Brass