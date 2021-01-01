Better Homes & Gardens 22" Faux Wicker Resin Planter Pot, Java Brown

Upgrade your floral decor with the Better Homes and Gardens 22" Faux Wicker Resin Planter. This lightweight planter is the perfect, affordable alternative to similar heavy, expensive stone planters. It's easy to care, making moving or adjusting its placement a breeze. Resin planters are also durable, fade resistant, and retain more moisture than standard clay pots, allowing them to provide long-lasting use. The decorative faux wicker planter with an attractive java brown finish is a great addition to your existing decor. This planter is designed for both indoor and outdoor use - wherever you need it most! This all-weather resistant planter is the perfect pot for your favorite small-to-medium sized plants. Measuring 22" x 22" x 20.5", the Better Homes and Gardens 22" Faux Wicker Resin Planter is great for brightening your space on your deck, patio, front porch, or indoors in your living room, sun room, or front entryway.