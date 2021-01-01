Set of 2 (63"x54") Nicole Miller Faux Linen Slub Textured Hidden Tab Top Curtain Panels White - Nicole Miller

The Nicole Miller Faux Linen Slub window curtain panels offer a touch of modern elegance and sophistication to your décor. The textured linen look panels are constructed to allow minimal natural light to filter in your room. These panels will drape beautifully from your favorite curtain rod by 7 hidden tabs per panel or the 3.5" sewn-in rod pocket. Nicole Miller provides a design vision that is unparalleled and offers a modern aesthetic, with plays on sophistication, prints, and fabrics. Use the Faux Linen Slub window curtain panels as the perfect finishing touch for any living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, and home office. The result is a blend of uptown and downtown styles that offer timeless designs and eclectic, modern sensibility. Size: 63"x54". Pattern: Solid.