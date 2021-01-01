From jl creation
JL Creation Brown Faux Leather Upholstered 26 in. High Back Metal Frame Counter Stool (Set of 2) (20 in. W x 36 in. H)
Advertisement
Take your kitchen counter to the next level with this barstool. It has a GENEROUS PADDING, 20 in. SUPER WIDE seat is big booty friendly. Slightly PITCHED open and airy back for extra comfort. The CUTOUT back help you adjust WAIST and bottom to your most comfortble POSITION. Legs are crafted with a STURDY black metal frame, while fixed square footrests offer a convenient spot to rest your feet. Availabe in 2-sophisticated faux leather finish, vintage brown and cool black.