48'' Faux Leather Square Arm Loveseat Sofa Bed

1.This loveseat can be integrated into various decoration styles. 2.Strong wood frame wrapped by supportive foam and durable PU leather, this loveseat couch offers a great support with a weight capacity of 400 lbs. 3.Seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and PU leather wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise. 4. This loveseat has thickened cushion can make you feel comfortable and relaxed when you sit on it in a long time. 2-Seat Armchair very suit apartment, small office or cozy nook.