Flash Furniture Faux Leather Parsons Chair, Black (BT-350-BK-LEA-023-GG)

Strike an executive tone in your conference room or office with this Flash Furniture LeatherSoft parsons chair. The tall back provides added support while also creating a dramatic silhouette, and the armless design makes getting in and out of this chair easy. A mahogany finish complements the black LeatherSoft upholstery giving this chair a sophistication look and feel. Featuring high-density foam padding over a hardwood frame, this chair delivers cushioned comfort and strength for long hours spent planning business strategies or poring over reports. Use this Flash Furniture LeatherSoft parsons chair in an executive dining room, or place two of them next to a side table to create a separate seating area in your office..Seat dimensions: 16"W x 16.25"D.High density foam padding covered with black LeatherSoft upholstery, mahogany hardwood frame.1-year manufacturer limited warranty on component parts.Contemporary armless style makes this chair easy to get in and out of.Dimensions: 39"H x 16"W x 19"D.Maximum weight capacity is 250 lbs..Classic parsons chair will be a sleek addition to your dining area.Back dimensions: 16"W.Complete boardroom setups for annual meetings with this Flash Furniture black LeatherSoft parsons chair.