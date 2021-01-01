24" Faux Leather Luxury Counter Height Barstool Distressed Brown - HomePop

This 24” Luxury Faux Leather Barstool is designed for comfort and style. Perfect for everyday use at a kitchen counter or for entertaining around a game room bar, this barstool adds a touch of functional luxury wherever it is placed. With a classic design that pairs well with a variety of table and counter styles, this barstool is a lasting investment that is easy to assemble and maintain. Featuring wooden legs, this stool’s 24 inch height makes it an ideal option for counter seating. Color: Faux Leather Brown. Pattern: Solid.