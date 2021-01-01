Rest Haven Faux Leather Diamond Tufted Mid-Rise Headboard, Queen, Camel

Faux leather is a timeless textile that effortlessly adds depth and maturity to your room in one gorgeous packageThis headboard is pre-drilled with modification holes to easily adjust between seven different heights from 34 to 46 inchesDurable construction ensures a stable and long-lasting productThis headboard is compatible with most frame types and comes with modification plates and wall mounts included to match any setupAvailable in Beige, Gray, Black, and Cream color options to complement any decor or theme