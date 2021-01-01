Put up your feet or pull up an extra seat with our Faux Brown Leather Carved Mango Wood Ottoman! The carved base and stunning upholstery create this beautiful ottoman. Ottoman measures 16L x 16W x 18H in. Crafted of mango wood Carved bottom design High-density foam fill Upholstered in a faux brown leather Weight: 15 lbs. Weight capacity: 300 lbs. No assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.