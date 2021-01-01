Give your favorite furry friend a cozy place to cuddle up and rest with the Mind Reader Plush Faux Fur Donut Pet Bed. This super-soft pet cuddler will help keep your cat or dog comfortable and warm when it's time for him or her to relax or sleep. The Mind Reader plush donut pet bed was designed to provide your favorite furry friend with the ultimate, cozy place to rest while easily blending into your home decor with its modern and attractive design. Because of its round shape, the Mind Reader donut cuddler dog bed is suitable for pets who love to curl up. The raised rim creates a sense of security and provides head and neck support and a cozy place to sleep. This cat and dog bed has a non-skid bottom to help keep it in place on any surface so your pet can get restful sleep. Your cat or dog will sleep in cozy comfort with this pet bed. It's flat when placed on the floor, making it accessible for senior and disabled pets. The super-soft filling offers relief for your pet's sore muscles and joints. This plush pet bed is lightweight and portable, which means your pet can still have restful sleep while you're traveling together in the car, at a hotel, or if your dog is with you at work. Made with a blend of cozy cotton and polypropylene fibers, this comfy pet bed is safe for your dog or cat to burrow, rest, and relax in comfort. This donut pet bed is ideal for pets to curl up in. It's designed to provide pets with a sense of security, help to calm your pet and ease anxiety more quickly, and to help your pet get restful sleep. Keep your pet comfortable at home or while you travel with this lightweight and portable donut pet bed from Mind Reader. Shop the entire collection of Mind Reader pet care products for ultimate comfort for your four-legged best friend! Mind Reader Grey Faux Fur Round 45-in x 45-in Dog Bed (For Any) Cotton in Gray | VDCOD45-GRY