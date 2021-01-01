From mid-west metal products
Mid-West Metal Products Black Faux Fur Rectangular 35-in x 23-in Dog Bed (For Large) | 40436-BK
The QuietTime Black Fur Pet Mat is made of a plush, ultra-soft synthetic fur with a non-skid bottom surface. Available in multiple sizes, the paw-pleasing texture is attractive to both cats and dogs. The QuietTime Black Fur Pet Mat is made to fit inside a crate, carrier, or kennel, but works great as a stand-alone bed too. The bed is completely machine washable in the event of an accident.