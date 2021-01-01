From world menagerie
Faux Floor Bamboo Tree in Pot
Features:Faux bamboo with in potFaux PlantBambooProduct may ship compressed - primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownPlant Category: TreePlant Species: BambooPlant Type Details: Placement: FloorPlant Color: GreenPlant Type: ArtificialPlant Material: PlasticPieces Included: Base Included: YesBase Color: BlackBase Material: ResinBase Shape: Round taperedBase Type: PotCountry of Origin: ChinaSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayOutdoor Use: YesCompatible Base Part Number: Life Span: Spefications:ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 9001 Certified: CE Certified: CSA Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 50.7" H x 29.2" W x 29.2" D): 50.7Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 72.1" H x 31.2" W x 31.2" D): 72.1Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 50.7" H x 29.2" W x 29.2" D): 29.2Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 72.1" H x 31.2" W x 31.2" D): 31.2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 50.7" H x 29.2" W x 29.2" D): 29.2Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 72.1" H x 31.2" W x 31.2" D): 31.2Plant Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 50.7" H x 29.2" W x 29.2" D): 50.7Plant Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 72.1" H x 31.2" W x 31.2" D): 72.1Plant Width - Side to Side (Size: 50.7" H x 29.2" W x 29.2" D): 29.2Plant Width - Side to Side (Size: 72.1" H x 31.2" W x 31.2" D): 31.2Plant Depth - Front to Back (Size: 50.7" H x 29.2" W x 29.2" D): 29.2Plant Depth - Front to Back (Size: 72.1" H x 31.2" W x 31.2" D): 31.2Base: YesBase Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight (Size: 50.7" H x 29.2" W x 29.2" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 72.1" H x 31.2" W x 31.2" D): 3Assembly:Warranty: Size: 50.7" H x 29.2" W x 29.2" D