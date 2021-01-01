FurHaven Faux Fleece Orthopedic Bolster Cat & Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, Coffee, Medium

Give your furry family member the refreshing and comfy night’s sleep that they deserve with the soft and supportive FurHaven Faux Fleece & Chenille Orthopedic Sofa Dog & Cat Bed. With a luxurious faux fleece cover and a base made from medical-grade orthopedic foam to cradle your fur baby in comfort, this sofa bed provides the ultimate in cozy pet bedding. Your pup or kitty will even have a choice of snoozing positions, thanks to cushy bolsters on three sides creating a perfect place for snuggling up and counting sheep. And with this comfy sofa bed, your pet can claim their own napping zone in the house or you can place it on the couch next to you for sharing space with your furry friend without having to worry about fur or dander ending up on your furniture.