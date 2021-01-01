bareMinerals Faux Tan Endless Summer Bronzer Duo

This talc-free bronzing duo from bareMinerals provides buildable color with natural-looking warmth that's never orange or overdone. It has mineral blurring ingredients to instantly blur the appearance of pores and imperfections for a photo-ready finish. Keep this summer staple on your vanity, or toss it in your bag for effortless on-the-go application.



How do I use it: For an all-over bronze look, swirl the soft and fluffy Supreme Finisher Brush over Endless Summer Bronzer and apply anywhere the sun naturally hits your face: your forehead, nose, and high points of cheeks, cupid's bow, and chin. To transition your bronze look from the office to a night out, apply multiple layers and buff with a large face brush (not included).



To contour, apply with the Seamless Shaping & Finish Brush which has a narrow tip that's perfect for soft, blendable makeup application with diffused edges.



From bareMinerals.



Includes: