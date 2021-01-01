From world market
Faux Alocasia Tree by World Market
Advertisement
-Bring tropical style to any space with a lovely-to-behold, easy-to-maintain artificial alocasia tree. In a simple cement pot, this broad-leaf beauty is hand assembled to look so lush and lifelike, you'd never know it was fake. Also could be used for seasonal,gifts,home decor,decor,decorations,accessories,faux flowers,fake flowers,silk flowers,faux plants,fake plants,artificial plants,african mask plant,elephants ear. By Cost Plus World Market.57004788