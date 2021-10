Keep a lamp, an alarm clock, and books by your side as you snooze with this traditional 3-drawer nightstand. Made from a mix of solid and engineered wood, it has a reclaimed oak finish that gives it a hint of rustic flair, and turned legs and front molding that completes the look with a classic touch. Each of this nightstand's three drawers are set on metal glides and have a classic ring pull with a decorative keyhole on the front.