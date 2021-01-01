From dr fauci we trust in science

Dr Fauci We Trust In Science Fauci We Trust In Science Shirt Periodic Table Not Morons Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Description

Fauci We Trust In Science This FAUCI design Periodic Table is perfect for the lovers of team Fauci and science who trust in wearing a mask. Fun gifts for this quarantine time, a message from the big Fauci. Support Dr. Anthony Fauci Funny Shirt For Science Lover, Chemistry Students, Chemistry Teacher. Perfect gift for someone love science and love Chemistry Not Morons Wear a Mask Be Kind. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

